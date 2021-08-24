WATCH LIVE: Judge Hidalgo to announce $30 million COVID-19 initiative to bring nurses to Houston areas, more

HOUSTON – Judge Hidalgo held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Harris County.

Hidalgo introduced a $30 million plan to bring more nurses into hospitals across the Houston area in response to the overwhelming amount of people in emergency rooms and ICU due to the pandemic.

Hidalgo said vaccination numbers have skyrocketed since the $100 initiative was announced last Tuesday. Before the $100 payment, they were giving 440 vaccines per day at Harris County Public Health sites, Hidalgo said. After the $100 payments began, vaccination numbers have shot up to nearly 2,700 per day, excluding weekends, Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo said because of the surge in demand and the Texans needing the NRG lot back, HCPHD will be opening two new massive vaccination sites.

Sheldon ISD’s Panther Stadium, which opens Tuesday, can reportedly accommodate 1,500 people a day.

On Thursday, the NRG site will be moved to Dick Graves Park on Reed Road. Hidalgo said this site can service up to nearly 3,000 a day.

Hidalgo also provided an update on how local business owners can apply for the Harris County Small Business Relief Fund. The $30 million program was announced earlier in August.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.