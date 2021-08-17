Partly Cloudy icon
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to make ‘major’ COVID-19 vaccine-related announcement, her office says

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Hidalgo will hold a news conference Tuesday at 12 p.m. to announce a major new public health initiative to address the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, her office announced.

Over the past several months, the delta variant of COVID-19 has spread quickly across Harris County, straining hospital systems and disproportionately impacting unvaccinated residents. Over 98% of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Harris Health System have not been vaccinated, according to a news release from her office.

