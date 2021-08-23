Memorial Hermann closes 3 Houston area emergency rooms due to surge of COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann has closed three of its Houston area emergency rooms due to the surge of COVID-19 cases and its impact on its system operations.

The hospital is closing the following 24-hour emergency rooms inside the Convenient Care Centers as of Monday at 5 p.m., until further notice:

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Kingwood, located at 4533 Kingwood Drive

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Spring, located at 7474 N Grand Parkway W

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna, located at 8780 Hwy 6 Ste B

Hospital officials said patients who are currently receiving care inside any of the emergency rooms will be safely discharged or transferred to another Memorial Hermann facility.

Officials said those who require emergent care should proceed to another nearby Emergency Center for assistance: http://spr.ly/6181ysOF7.