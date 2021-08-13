Cameron Burrell funeral information: University of Houston releases visitation, funeral service details

Cameron Burrell in the first round of the Men's 100 Meter Dash during the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on July 2, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon.

HOUSTON – The Visitation and Celebration of Life services for Cameron Burrell are now set for the former University of Houston sprinter and NCAA national champion who died Monday.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, inside the A.D. Bruce Religion Center -- 3841 Cullen Blvd. -- on the UH campus.

A Celebration of Live service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, at Westbury Church of Christ -- 10424 Hillcroft St.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to a scholarship fund for Burrell’s daughter, Amora, may be made here.

The University of Houston said Burrell lettered with the Houston Track and Field program from 2013 to 2018, competing for his father, head coach and gold medal sprinter Leroy Burrell.

As a collegiate star, Burrell captured the NCAA individual national championship in the 100-meter in 2018 in Eugene, Ore., equaling his father’s accomplishment 28 years earlier.

That season, he also ran the anchor leg of the Cougars’ 4x100-meter relay team, which successfully defended its NCAA national championship in that event.

Burrell earned All-America First Team honors in the 60-meters three times in his career (2014, 2017-18) during the indoor season and was a three-time First-Team selection (2016-18) in the 100-meters during the outdoor schedule. He also earned All-America honors as the team’s anchor leg in the 4x100-meter relay in 2014 and again in 2018.

Outside of his collegiate career, Burrell was a member of the United States 4x100-meter relay team, which earned gold at the World Junior Championships in 2012 and captured silver at the 2019 World Relays. He also anchored the U.S. relay team to gold at the 2018 Athletics World Cup.

On June 8, 2017, he became the 121st man to break the 10-second barrier over 100 meters with a time of 9.93 seconds. That mark topped his father’s school record – set five years before Cameron’s birth – by .01 of a second. He repeated that feat at the 2018 USA Championships.