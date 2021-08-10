Former University of Houston sprinter, NCAA national champion Cameron Burrell has died at age 26, UH says

An image of Cameron Burrell shared by the University of Houston on Aug. 10, 2021.

HOUSTON – Former University of Houston sprinter and NCAA national champion Cameron Burrell died Monday at the age of 26, the University of Houston said.

In a news release, the University of Houston said Burrell lettered with the Houston Track and Field program from 2013 to 2018, competing for his father, Head Coach and gold medal sprinter Leroy Burrell.

As a collegiate star, Burrell captured the NCAA individual national championship in the 100-meter in 2018 in Eugene, Oregon, equaling his father’s accomplishment 28 years earlier.

That season, he also ran the anchor leg of the Cougars’ 4x100-meter relay team, which successfully defended its NCAA national championship in that event.

“My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends,” Leroy Burrell said. “We are profoundly grief stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”

“Words cannot express how we feel for Leroy, Michelle and their family. Cameron grew up around the Houston Athletics Department, worked hard and developed himself into one of our greatest Track and Field stars,” Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “To lose him so suddenly is tragic. We ask all University of Houston and track and field fans to keep Coach Burrell and his family in their thoughts and prayers”

In a news release, the University of Houston said Burrell earned All-America First Team honors in the 60-meters three times in his career (2014, 2017-18) during the indoor season and was a three-time First-Team selection (2016-18) in the 100-meters during the outdoor schedule. He also earned All-America honors as the team’s anchor leg in the 4x100-meter relay in 2014 and again in 2018.

Outside of his collegiate career, Burrell was a member of the United States 4x100-meter relay team, which earned gold at the World Junior Championships in 2012 and captured silver at the 2019 World Relays. He also anchored the U.S. relay team to gold at the 2018 Athletics World Cup.

On June 8, 2017, he became the 121st man to break the 10-second barrier over 100 meters with a time of 9.93 seconds. That mark topped his father’s school record – set five years before Cameron’s birth – by .01 of a second. He repeated that feat at the 2018 USA Championships.

the University of Houston said Burrell is survived by his father, Leroy; his mother, Olympic gold medalist Michelle Finn-Burrell, brothers, Joshua and Jaden, and numerous family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon.

UH said counseling services will be made available to Houston Track & Field student-athletes, coaches and staff and all members of the Houston Athletics Department.

