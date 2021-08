Child in critical condition after near-drowning in Spring

SPRING – A child is in critical condition after deputies said she was found inside of a pool at an apartment complex in Spring.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to reports of a drowning at the Timber Run Apartments, located at 3030 Hirschfield Rd, around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies said a child, who is believed to be 6-years-old, was found in the apartment pool.

The child was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight.

This is an ongoing investigation. Continue to check back for more details.