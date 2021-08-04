GRAPHIC VIDEOS: Houston police release body camera footage from deadly officer-involved shooting on July 6 in southeast Houston

A still image from Houston Police Department video released from body cameras used during an officer-involved shooting on July 6, 2021.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released graphic body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting on July 6 on its YouTube Channel on Wednesday, showing the moment a scuffle broke out between officers and a suspect.

The shooting happened in southeast Houston in the 7500 block of Park Place.

The first video in the HPD playlist on the incident entitled, “HPD Critical Incident - 2021-07-06 at 7525 Park Place” begins with an introduction from HPD Assistant Chief Belinda Null with a warning about the graphic language and content of the video, a reminder that the incident remains under investigation and a rundown of the events as described by police.

The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police fatally shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

HPD is releasing body worn camera videos in a July 6th officer involved shooting at 7525 Park Place. Please be advised of the graphic nature of these videos.



More info on the incident:

The shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. at the Villa Paree Apartments.

Police said when officers arrived at the apartment complex, a woman said she had been assaulted by a man who was inside of one of the apartment buildings.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said when the officers went inside of the apartment to arrest the suspect, a struggle broke out between one of the officers and the suspect.

Officers said a second suspect, who is believed to be related to the man accused of assaulting the woman, intervened and started struggling with the officer as well.

During the altercation, Finner said one of the suspects tried to grab the officer’s gun, which eventually discharged.

A second officer, who was also on the scene, said he feared for his partner’s life and discharged his weapon, shooting the first suspect.

Police said the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. The second suspect fled from the apartment after the shooting but was later captured and arrested, according to authorities. Francis Vasquez-Benitez, 18, is charged with assault of a peace officer.

Francis Vasquez-Benitez (Houston Police Department)

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Neither officer suffered any major injuries from the altercation, according to Finner.

Both officers were placed on administrative duty.