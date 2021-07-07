Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at southeast Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
The shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. at the Villa Paree Apartments, located in the 7500 block of Park Place.
Police said officers are searching around the complex for a possible second suspect involved. No other injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
HPD commanders and PIO en route to an officer-involved shooting at 7525 Park Place Blvd in southeast Houston. Prelim info is one suspect deceased. Call originated as a disturbance.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2021
Further info will be provided at the scene once commanders are ready to brief. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/wZTQlZRA2q