Partly Cloudy icon
80º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at southeast Houston apartment complex, police say

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

Tags: 
local
,
crime
kprc
kprc (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. at the Villa Paree Apartments, located in the 7500 block of Park Place.

Police said officers are searching around the complex for a possible second suspect involved. No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: