Man ‘severely burned’ by acid, family of deceased worker in LyondellBasell chemical leak file lawsuit

HOUSTON – A worker who says he was severely burned by acid and the family of a worker who died after a chemical leak at the LyondellBasell Complex in La Porte on July 27 have filed a lawsuit.

According to a release from Abraham Watkins Law Firm, the family of deceased worker Dustin Day, as well as injured worker Seth Wheeler, are alleging “negligence and gross negligence claims against LyondellBasell Acetyls, LLC, Lyondell Chemical Company and Equistar Chemicals, LP.”

Before the deadly incident, attorneys said LyondellBasell became aware of the leak in the Acetyls Unit and called a company that specializes in sealing and repairing industrial leaks.

“After the company recommended that LyondellBasell have the leak repaired, Lyondell chose not to have the company repair the leak at that time and instead called other contractors,” the lawsuit stated.

Ad

According to LyondellBasell, nearly 100,000 pounds of acetic acid was released.

RELATED: 2 dead, dozens of employees injured after chemical leak at LyondellBasell facility in La Porte, company says

RELATED: A look back at the worst industrial incidents in Houston’s history

Wheeler said he was exposed to harmful acid and sustained acid burns internally and externally. According to attorneys, he believed he would burn to death at the La Porte Complex due to “the dangerous release and has been on a ventilator since.”

Wheeler’s attorneys said he has had surgeries on his face and eyes, and he will require other surgeries in the future.

Ad

RELATED: What is acetic acid? LyondellBasell says that’s the substance involved in a deadly incident at its La Porte facility

Day, along with one other person, reportedly died at the LyondellBasell facility. Company officials said several others were injured during the chemical leak. Wheeler and Day’s family are seeking $1 million.

Lawyers said as of Tuesday, Wheeler is still hospitalized and in critical condition. Day’s family said he was laid to rest on Aug. 1 in Oklahoma.

“Once again we see how the lives of workers are put at risk by the management at our area’s chemical plants. The acid release was definitely preventable. Instead, we are filing suit because workers’ safety was ignored,” said attorney Benny Agosto Jr.

Ad

LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world and owns 18 locations in Texas, according to its website. The company says it sells products in more than 100 countries and is the world’s largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.