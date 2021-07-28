LyondellBasell: What do we know about the company, its presence in the Houston area

HOUSTON – LyondellBasell – the company that owns the plant where two workers were killed and 30 others were injured after a chemical leak Tuesday night – is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world and owns 18 locations in Texas, according to its website.

Here’s what we know about the company, its locations and more:

About the company

The company dates itself back to 1953 with the advent of polyethylene and polypropylene.

The company has locations in 32 countries. LyondellBasell produces materials and products for food packaging, pipes, vehicles and electronics and appliances.

The company says it sells products in more than 100 countries and is the world’s largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.

The company says on its website that its mission is three-fold: “safely and reliably delivering high quality products to customers,” “being the company of choice for employees and shareholders, and being a responsible, good neighbor in the communities where (it operates).”

Company locations in Texas

Alvin, Texas - Chocolate Bayou Polymers Plant - 2 miles West of FM 2917 on FM 2004 Alvin, TX 77511

Bay City, Texas - Matagorda Complex - Equistar Chemicals, LP17042 State Highway 60 South Bay City, TX 77414

Carrollton, Texas - Lyondell Chemical Company - 4025 Midway Drive Carrollton, TX 75007

Channelview, Texas - Channelview Complex - Channelview Complex Equistar Chemicals, LP8280 Sheldon Road Channelview, TX 77530

Channelview, Texas - Houston Technology Center - Houston Technology Center8450 Sheldon Road Channelview, TX 77049

Corpus Christi, Texas - Corpus Christi Complex - Equistar Chemicals, LP1501 McKinzie Road Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Houston, Texas - Houston Refinery - Houston Refining LP12000 Lawndale Houston, TX 77017

La Porte, Texas - La Porte Complex -La Porte Complex Equistar Chemicals, LP and LyondellBasell Acetyls, LLC1515 Miller Cut-Off Road La Porte, TX 77571

Mansfield, Texas - Mansfield Plant - Mansfield PlantEquistar Chemicals, LP100 South Mitchell Road Mansfield, TX 76063

Markham, Texas - Markham Facility - Markham Facility Equistar Pipeline Operations4833 CR 417Markham, TX 77456

Mont Belvieu, Texas - Mont Belvieu Terminal - Mont Belvieu Terminal Equistar Pipeline Operations11815 Highway 146Mont Belvieu, TX 77580

Pasadena, Texas - Pipeline Operations - Pipeline Operations - Equistar Chemicals, LP16055 Space Center Blvd, Suite 350 Pasadena, TX 77062

Pasadena, Texas - Bayport Choate Plant - Bayport Propylene Oxide PlantLyondell Chemical Company10801 Choate Road Pasadena, TX 77507

Pasadena, Texas - Bayport Underwood Plant - Bayport Ethylene Oxide Plant Equistar Chemicals, LP5761 Underwood Drive Pasadena, TX 77507

Pasadena, Texas - Bayport Polymers Plant - Equistar Chemicals, LP12001 Bay Area Blvd. Pasadena, TX 77507

Victoria, Texas - Victoria Plant - Victoria Plant Equistar Chemicals, 2699 Old Bloomington Hwy N. Victoria, TX 77905

China, Texas- China - 16646 Old Nome Rd. China, Texas 77613

Houston, Texas - Houston WDB (APS) - 6754 Kirbyville St Houston, TX 77033

About this incident

The company said the primary substance that leaked at its facility in La Porte on Tuesday evening is acetic acid. According to LyondellBasell, acetic acid is an important intermediate chemical used in the manufacturing of vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), purified terephthalic acid (PTA), acetic anhydride, monochloroacetic acid (MCA), and acetate esters.

LyondellBasell released the following statement on the La Porte incident:

“As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, we have accounted for all personnel who were working within the acetyls unit area of our La Porte Complex, where the leak occurred. This unit was shut down earlier today for planned maintenance. The leak is stopped and clean-up is in progress. Air monitoring continues to demonstrate no levels of concern for the community. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified.

We are saddened to confirm two contractors were fatally injured in this incident. Five contractors and a LyondellBasell employee were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to these individuals and their families.

We appreciate the assistance of emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid who responded to the incident. An investigation into the cause of this incident is already underway.”

