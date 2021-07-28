Crews responding to ‘mass casualty’ incident at LyondellBasell Industries in LaPorte, officials say

LAPORTE – Crews are investigating an incident at the LyondellBasell Industries in LaPorte Tuesday.

Crews responded to reports of a mass casualty incident at LyondellBasell Industries, which is located at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road, around 7:35 p.m.

Officials said a process upset incident occurred at the facility, and local officials and first responders are working to resolve the issue.

It’s not clear how many people were injured in the incident, but officials said they are working to resolve the incident as soon as possible.

LaPorte OEM said the surrounding community is not affected and there is no shelter in place. Officials said the leak has been isolated.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.