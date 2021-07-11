Former HPD officer indicted for aggravated assault in 2019 arrest of Houston man

HOUSTON – A former Houston police officer has been indicted for aggravated assault following a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against him and others in the 2019 arrest of a Houston man.

Lucas Vieira was indicted by a Harris County grand jury for felony aggravated assault by a public servant.

In April, an HPD spokesperson told KPRC 2 that Vieira “is no longer an HPD employee” adding that his last day on the job was April 16, 2021.” Sources told KPRC 2 Vieira was fired and that he was appealing the decision.

The Houston Police Department released the following statement:

“We were notified by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office that former HPD officer Lucas Vieira, has been indicted by a Harris County grand jury for aggravated assault by a public servant related to July 2019 incident.

“Shortly after being sworn in as police chief in April, Chief Troy Finner indefinitely suspended Vieira on April 16. We respect the grand jury’s decision. This case is now in the hands of the courts.”

Late last year, attorneys for Aundre Howard released 23 seconds of bodycam video from a traffic stop in July 2019.

The clip shows Vieira and his partner, Officer Thomas Serrano chasing after a handcuffed Howard. Vieira repeatedly yelling at Serrano, “Just (expletive) shoot his (expletive)!” After the brief foot chase, attorneys say the video shows Vieira catches Howard and appears to hit him over the head multiple times while using a pair of handcuffs. Howard was heard on the video pleading with the officer to stop, saying “Alright bro! You got it, bro! You got it, bro!”

Vieira, Serrano, along with officer Nadeem Aslam, Sergeant Earl Attebury and former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo are named in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed April 11, 2021.

HPD said Serrano and Aslam are still on active duty.