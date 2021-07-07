New charge for man accused of killing couple, their daughter in southwest Houston, police say

New charge for man accused of killing couple, their daughter and wounding 2nd child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man accused of killing a couple, their 6-year-old daughter and injuring their 10-year-old daughter is now facing a charge of aggravated robbery on top of three capital murder charges.

Homicide detectives said an hour before the triple murder last Wednesday night, Xavier Davis, 28, carjacked someone for their Jeep Compass at Larkwood. The carjacking and the shooting scenes are a little over three miles apart.

Detectives said the stolen Jeep was found an hour after the triple murder engulfed in flames in Pearland.

Davis was in court Tuesday and charged with three counts of capital murder. The court is working to consolidate the cases.

Police said Davis shot and killed Gregory Carhee, Donyavia Lagway and the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Harmony. He also shot the couple’s 10-year-old daughter in the arm.

Relatives said the 10-year-old girl played dead after the shooting and called for help after the gunman left their apartment on Fondren.

Davis is now being held without bond at Harris County Jail.

There is no word right now on if he’ll appear in court Wednesday on the new charge.