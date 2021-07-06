Man accused of killing a mom, dad and 6-year-old girl faces judge

HOUSTON – A man accused of killing a couple and their little girl last week appeared in court Tuesday.

The hearing was procedural in nature, but KPRC 2 learned the next steps forward in the case.

Xavier Davis, 28, is accused of killing a mother, father, and their 6-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday, June 30, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 12101 Fondren Road around 10:35 p.m. When police arrived, they found Gregory Carhee, Gonyavia Lagway, and the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Harmony shot to death inside of the apartment.

The couple’s 10-year-old daughter was also shot but survived by playing dead and managed to call for help after the shooting.

Davis is charged with three counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault. If convicted of capital murder, Davis could face life behind bars or the death penalty.

Davis’ charges are spread out amongst different courts. However, they are in the process of being consolidated into the 209th District Court.

The suspect had a $1,042,000 bond, however, a judge denied his ability to bond out until his charges are consolidated.

Davis is expected to appear in court sometime next week when the charges are consolidated in the 209th District Court.