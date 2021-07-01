Mother, daughter and man killed in shooting at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after three people, including a young girl, were killed in a shooting in southwest Houston Wednesday. Police believe they know who the shooter is.

Investigators said a 10-year-old girl called her grandmother and other relatives around 10:30 p.m. saying she had been shot inside the apartment she lived in. The grandmother called the police and when officers arrived, they found the girl’s mother, the girl’s 5 to 7-year-old sister and another man had been fatally shot, investigators said.

Police said the man’s relationship to the mother and her two daughters is unknown.

The 10-year-old was shot in the arm, investigators said. Police said paramedics rushed her to the hospital in stable condition.

According to officers, there were no signs of forced entry.

“There’s no damage… Right now, we don’t have all the details and right now we’re just looking for a suspect to see what happened,” Assistant Chief Patty Cantu with the Houston Police Department said.

Police said the shooter is not in custody, but they may have known the victims.

Detectives say there is surveillance video, so they’re hoping it’ll help in the investigation.