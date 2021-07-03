Man arrested, charged in shooting that killed couple, their 6-year-old daughter in southwest Houston

Xavier Davis charged in the fatal shooting of a man, a woman and a juvenile female and the wounding of a second juvenile female at 12101 Fondren Road

HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting a couple and their daughter to death in southwest Houston on Wednesday has been arrested and charged.

Xavier Davis, 28, has been charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, June 30, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 12101 Fondren Road around 10:35 p.m.

Couple, their daughter shot to death at apartment complex in southwest Houston, HPD says

When police arrived, they found Gregory Carhee, Gonyavia Lagway, and the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Harmony shot to death inside of the apartment.

Investigators said a 10-year-old girl told relatives a man knocked on the door and when her father answered, he went inside.

Police said the girl played dead and then FaceTimed her grandmother saying she had been shot inside the apartment. The grandmother called the police and when officers arrived, they found the victims.

The 10-year-old was shot in the arm. Police said paramedics rushed her to the hospital in stable condition. There was also a 1-year-old baby inside the apartment. The girl told officers the shooter picked the baby up and put him on the couch before opening fire.

After further investigation, police arrested Davis on Thursday on an unrelated family violence charge and subsequently charged him for his role in the shooting.