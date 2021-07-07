5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, July 7

Father shoots son in neck after argument in Whole Foods parking lot near Katy, FBCSO says

Here are things to know for Wednesday, July 7:

1. 17-year-old boy shot in head in possible road rage incident after leaving Astros game with family, police say

Houston police are investigating after they said a teen was shot in the head while heading home from an Astros game with his family Tuesday night.

Police said around 11 p.m., a father and his two sons left an Astros game and were traveling on I-10 when a possible road rage situation unfolded and someone fired a shot into the family’s truck. Detectives said the bullet struck a 17-year-old boy in his head.

First responders rushed the boy to the Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

“Right now, we don’t have a suspect description, we don’t have a suspect vehicle description, but what we do know is that one complainant was shot and he was transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” Officer Brown with the Houston Police Department Major Assaults unit said.

Authorities have not confirmed if the family was involved in the road rage situation or if they were caught in the crossfire.

Ad

Read more.

2. Father shoots son in neck after argument in Whole Foods parking lot near Katy, FBCSO says

Authorities are investigating after a father shot his son in the parking lot of a Whole Foods near Katy Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the store’s parking lot located at 6645 S Fry Road around 7 p.m.

Deputies said a father and his son got into an argument and the father shot the son in the neck.

The son was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. Police did not disclose if an arrest has been made in the shooting.

Read more.

Ad

3. ‘We believe there are more victims’: Katy jewelry store owner accused of stealing millions from customers, other jewelry dealers

The owner of Alku Jewelers in Katy, Santiago Mora, is accused of stealing millions of dollars from customers and other jewelry dealers.

Mora was arrested in Miami on federal charges and is now awaiting extradition back to Texas.

“A lot of people thought he was a good person and that he was doing them favors by cutting them breaks, but he was actually taking their money and running,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Taylor Rollins.

His storefront in LaCenterra Cinco Ranch is no longer there. His website is now down too, but the business Instagram page is still up and running.

Authority said Mora milked jewelry dealers out of millions of dollars after selling them high-end watches and never delivering them.

Read more.

Ad

4. HPD cracks down on ID fraud at local car dealerships

Diamond Jones is the latest to join a growing list of serial fraudsters accused of using fake identities to buy multiple high-end vehicles from Houston area dealerships valued at more than $130,000, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Tuesday, Houston police said Jones attempted to use a fake driver’s license bearing the name “Eva Sorrentino” to buy a vehicle valued at close to $80,000 from a local dealership. That information led police to another dealership where they arrested Jones after they said she attempted to buy another vehicle using the same name.

“They try and get as many as they can. Sometimes that can be one, sometimes it can be two, sometimes it can be multiple vehicles,” said Sgt. D. Schlosser with HPD’s Auto Theft Division.

It’s an elaborate scheme.

During the past three years, through its network with Houston area car dealerships, HPD has prevented over $4 million in fraud by arrested the accused thieves on the spot.

Ad

Read more.

5. Support grows across agency lines for HPD officer shot in Kingwood

The support reaches across agency lines for a Houston police officer who was shot Monday.

Members of the Houston Professional Firefighters Association are offering well wishes to Sam Cleveland, as more information develops about the man accused of shooting him.

“Officer Cleveland has always been in my opinion, one of the nicest most genuine people,” said President of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, Patrick Marty Lancton.

Lancton considers the 11-year HPD veteran a friend.

“He is always ready to help, always ready to serve,” Lancton said.

Read more.

Ad

More headlines you may be interested in