Woman takes over police radio while being chased in stolen Baytown police SUV, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police said a woman stole a Baytown Police Department SUV early Monday morning -- and while being chased by authorities -- she spoke with dispatchers using the radio inside the patrol vehicle.

Houston police said the woman -- who has not yet been identified -- managed to get the vehicle from a Baytown police officer who was working an extra job at a local hospital. The woman was at the hospital after being taken in an ambulance for being under the influence of drugs, police said. When she was discharged, she saw the vehicle, was able to make entry and drove off. She then started talking on the radio and dispatchers learned which vehicle had been taken.

The officer, hearing it was the vehicle he was in, came out of the hospital and learned his vehicle was gone, and using surveillance footage, confirmed the woman had taken it, police said.

After notifying other departments that the vehicle had been taken, HPD said officers went to where they believed she has family to see if they could find her and found the vehicle in the area with its emergency outside lights on. Houston police officers tried to make a stop, but she refused, and a pursuit ensued.

Ad

HPD said the woman drove northbound on the North Freeway reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour. That’s when Houston police said she turned off the outside emergency lights and was talking on the radio in the vehicle.

She exited off of Sawdust Road and made a U-turn heading southbound on the North Freeway service road. HPD officers attempted to make a PIT maneuver but speeds were too slow, and the maneuver failed to stop her. Police said she eventually stopped on her own in the 24000 block of North Freeway at Sawdust Road and HPD officers were able to take her into custody.

Police said no one was hurt.