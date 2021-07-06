WATCH: FBI releases 11 new videos in search for Capitol riot suspects

HOUSTON – The FBI has released 11 new videos of suspects in violent assaults on federal officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to get the public’s help to identify them.

The 11 new videos, released by the agency’s Washington Field Office, depict suspects seen forcefully attacking law enforcement officers, according to the FBI’s news release on Tuesday.

The FBI said the search has been a priority for the FBI and “hundreds of thousands of tips” have led to the arrest of more than 500 people who they say took part in the riots.

“Of those, more than 100 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers,” the news release said. “However, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including the eleven individuals seen assaulting officers in the video footage we are releasing today.”

Here are the videos:

“As we mark six months since the violence at our nation’s Capitol, we continue to encourage the public to send tips to the FBI. As we have seen with dozens of cases so far, the tips matter,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Tipsters should rest assured that the FBI is working diligently behind the scenes to follow all investigative leads to verify tips from the public and bring these criminals to justice. To date, the FBI has arrested more than 500 individuals for criminal activity on January 6th. The public has provided tremendous assistance to this investigation, and we are asking for additional help to identify other individuals for their role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”

If you have any information on the individuals depicted in the videos or the photo gallery, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Reference the AFO number when calling or submitting information online. To view photos of additional individuals the FBI is seeking to identify, visit fbi.gov/capitolviolence.

Suspects in previously released videos have been arrested because of valuable assistance from the public. They are Reed Christensen (AFO #191), Jonathan Munafo (AFO #170), Nicholas Brockhoff (AFO #255), and Geoffrey Sills (AFO #153). More information on those arrested and charged is available at the Department of Justice’s Capitol Breach Cases site.