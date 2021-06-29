Capitol riot update: Man in northwest Houston becomes 8th person arrested by Houston FBI

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. Prosecutors secured the first guilty plea in the major case brought against members of the Oath Keepers extremist group in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, while an Indiana woman who became first person to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 riot avoided time behind bars. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HOUSTON – An eighth person has been arrested by the Houston area FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the agency announced Tuesday.

Darrell Youngers was arrested in northwest Houston.

Some of the other people in the riot are Shane Jenkins, Joshua Lollar, Wilmar Montano Alvarado, and former Houston police officer Ted Pham.

Other defendants charged in federal court can be found here.

In its news release about Youngers, the FBI said that it continues to seek information about people involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. You can view photos of some of the wanted individuals at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence/.

Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.