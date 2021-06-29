Check your freezer for these frozen shrimp products linked to salmonella outbreak

HOUSTON – Check your fridge for frozen shrimp that has made six people sick. Two of them had to be hospitalized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked a salmonella outbreak to several Avanti frozen shrimp products sold nationwide. The products are sold under the following brand names:

365

Censea

Chicken of the sea

CWNO h

Hannaford

Honest Catch

Meijer

Open Acres

Waterfront Bistro

The products in question were distributed between late December and late February. You can see the product codes to look for on the packages here. If you have one of these packages, you can return it where you bought it for a full refund.