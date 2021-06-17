Southwest Airlines offers 50% off airfare to celebrate its golden anniversary

Southwest Airlines offers 50% off flights in honor of its 50th anniversary

HOUSTON – Hurry, if you “wanna get away”!

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Southwest Airlines is offering 50% off 50 days of fall travel, but today is the last day you can take advantage of the deal.

The sale prices are good for travel between September 15 and November 3, but the airline says you have to use the promo code SAVE50 and book your flight by Thursday, June 17.

For 16 years, Houstonians had to catch their Southwest flights out of Hobby Airport but as of April 2021, the airline also flies out of Bush Intercontinental Airport. We searched for deals out of both airports.

As of Thursday morning, we found a round trip from Houston to Kahului, Hawaii for $372 each way.

Another budget friendly option starts at $87 for a one-way flight to Denver.

Don’t want to jump in your car, you can escape to Austin for a weekend of live music for $49 each way.