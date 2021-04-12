Southwest Airlines to begin flights from IAH for the first time in 16 years

HOUSTON – Beginning Monday, April 12, Southwest Airlines will begin flying passengers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport for the first time in 16 years. The flights will be non-stop to five destinations.
Southwest Airlines will be operating 15 daily departures to five destinations from Bush Airport’s Terminal A. The destinations include multiple non-stop flights to and from Chicago Midway Airport, Denver, Dallas Love Field Airport, Nashville and New Orleans, with some one-way fares as low as $29 dollars.
Southwest first-served Houston through George Bush Intercontinental in 1971. Southwest served Bush Airport until 1972 and again between 1980 and 2005.
Trumaine Young, a Houstonian who flies often, said he is excited about the change.
“The bags... you don’t have to worry about baggage, the comfortability. Every time I travel, I want to travel in peace and Southwest is the best thing you can do,” Young said.
|Fly daily between
Houston (Bush) and:
|Initial service nonstop each day up to:
|One-way fare as low as:
|Chicago (Midway)
|2 flights each way
|$79
|Dallas (Love Field)
|6 flights each way
|$29
|Denver
|3 flights each way
|$79
|Nashville
|3 flights each way
|$69
|New Orleans
|4 flights each way
|$29
All operations at Hobby will remain the same. IAH and Southwest Airlines will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.