Southwest Airlines to begin flights from IAH for the first time in 16 years

HOUSTON – Beginning Monday, April 12, Southwest Airlines will begin flying passengers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport for the first time in 16 years. The flights will be non-stop to five destinations.

Southwest Airlines will be operating 15 daily departures to five destinations from Bush Airport’s Terminal A. The destinations include multiple non-stop flights to and from Chicago Midway Airport, Denver, Dallas Love Field Airport, Nashville and New Orleans, with some one-way fares as low as $29 dollars.

Southwest first-served Houston through George Bush Intercontinental in 1971. Southwest served Bush Airport until 1972 and again between 1980 and 2005.

Trumaine Young, a Houstonian who flies often, said he is excited about the change.

“The bags... you don’t have to worry about baggage, the comfortability. Every time I travel, I want to travel in peace and Southwest is the best thing you can do,” Young said.

Houston (Bush) and: Initial service nonstop each day up to: One-way fare as low as: Chicago (Midway) 2 flights each way $79 Dallas (Love Field) 6 flights each way $29 Denver 3 flights each way $79 Nashville 3 flights each way $69 New Orleans 4 flights each way $29

All operations at Hobby will remain the same. IAH and Southwest Airlines will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.