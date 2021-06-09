Mostly Cloudy icon
PHOTOS: Alligator found roaming in Fulshear neighborhood

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Alligator found roaming in Fulshear neighborhood (Fulshear Police)

A large alligator was found roaming through a neighborhood in Fulshear.

While wildlife spottings have become a regular occurrence in the area, Fulshear Police say they had to call for backup.

“When the Officer Stewart arrived on the scene the words from the movie ‘Jaws’ came to mind. ‘We’re going to need a bigger boat.’ Boat, being back up,” Fulshear Police wrote on Facebook.

According to Fulshear Police, it took five officers to pull the large alligator across the street to a nearby pond.

