They’ve got gator jokes: Fulshear police share encounter with alligator in punny Facebook post

A gator was captured, then released at a nearby lake in Fulshear by police, according to a Facebook post Thursday.

FULSHEAR, Texas – Fulshear Police were called to the scene of a residential home to capture a “suspect with four legs.”

In a post from Facebook, police said they found an alligator sunbathing at the home and were able to detain the reptile after a brief struggle.

In a funny take, after safely relocation the reptile at a nearby lake, police offered the gator the job position as an “investi-gator” and even gave it a vest, but later said “see you later” as it scurried off to the lake.

Recently, a citizen contacted us for help after seeing this suspect attempting to sunbathe near a residential home.... Posted by Fulshear Police on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Silence grew between them and the gator, they wrote on Facebook.

“This morning we received word from the suspects well-known law firm regarding the incident,” Fulshear PD added. “It’s filled with liti-gators.”