They’ve got gator jokes: Fulshear police share encounter with alligator in punny Facebook post

FULSHEAR, Texas – Fulshear Police were called to the scene of a residential home to capture a “suspect with four legs.”
In a post from Facebook, police said they found an alligator sunbathing at the home and were able to detain the reptile after a brief struggle.
In a funny take, after safely relocation the reptile at a nearby lake, police offered the gator the job position as an “investi-gator” and even gave it a vest, but later said “see you later” as it scurried off to the lake.
Recently, a citizen contacted us for help after seeing this suspect attempting to sunbathe near a residential home....Posted by Fulshear Police on Thursday, May 20, 2021
Silence grew between them and the gator, they wrote on Facebook.
“This morning we received word from the suspects well-known law firm regarding the incident,” Fulshear PD added. “It’s filled with liti-gators.”