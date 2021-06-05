2020 assault charge dropped against Samuel Olson’s mother

Attorneys speak on behalf of mother of missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson on June 1, 2021.

HOUSTON – Prosecutors dismissed an assault charge against the biological mother of Samuel Olson Friday, court documents confirmed.

Sarah Olson had been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, accused of hitting Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, with her car in May 2020 in Galveston County.

Those charges have been dropped.

Olson’s attorney on the case told KPRC2 the decision has stirred mixed feelings.

“It’s bittersweet because our argument the entire time has been, ‘hey this so-called complaining witness is committing a crime himself,’ a crime of kidnapping but we’re happy they have dropped this case sooner rather than later,” said Christopher Henderson, who represents Olson on the assault charge.

Henderson said the charge stems from an ongoing custody battle between his client, and Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

Sarah’s son, Samuel Olson, was reported missing May 27. On Tuesday night, police recovered the child’s body from a motel room in Jasper, TX.

His father’s girlfriend, Theresa Raye Balboa, was charged with evidence tampering in the boy’s death.