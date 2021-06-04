Cloudy icon
Officials identify 2 women after shooting at Katy nail salon following price dispute

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

nail salon
Crime
Local
Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – Two women have been identified and charged in connection with a dispute at a nail salon in which an employee was shot last Saturday.

Joana Vara, 20, and Quetzali Vara, 19, are charged in the case. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday that Joana Vara is the suspected shooter.

In an early effort to identify the suspects in this case, authorities shared these photos. Mug shots have not been provided yet of those suspected in this case, as of this writing.

Woman wanted in connection to Katy nail salon shooting on Saturday, May 29. (KPRC)

Joana Vara has been charged with aggravated assault and has been booked in the Harris County Jail.

Quetzali Vara, of Katy, is charged with evading arrest. Her bond is set at $2,500.

“Excellent work by our investigators,” Gonzalez tweeted, in part.

