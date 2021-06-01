Woman accused of shooting Katy nail salon owner during fight over price of service

Katy – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with the shooting of a nail salon owner in Katy.

On Saturday, May 29, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nail salon located at 21945 Katy Freeway in far west Harris County.

Deputies arrived at Katy Nails and found that the 42-year-old store owner had been shot by a woman who fled the scene. Investigators said two women entered the nail salon and were given a manicure and pedicure. Investigators said both women were unhappy with the price of the services and were arguing with the owner. The suspect paid and left the store while the other woman continued to argue with the owner, according to deputies.

The suspect re-entered the store and started arguing with the owner, according to investigators. Investigators said when the owner attempted to push the woman out of the store, she shot him with a handgun. Authorities said both women fled the scene in a burnt orange-colored Ford Fusion. The suspect’s phone was recovered from the nail salon, according to investigators.

The nail salon owner was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.