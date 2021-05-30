Nail salon employee shot at Katy shopping center, sheriff’s office says

An employee of a nail salon was shot Saturday afternoon at a Katy shopping center, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on South Mason Road near Provincial Blvd. The salon is located on the 21900 block of Katy Freeway.

Officials said the condition of the victim is unknown.

Two female suspects fled the scene, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.