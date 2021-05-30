Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Nail salon employee shot at Katy shopping center, sheriff’s office says

Tierra Smith
, Digital Producer

Katy
nail salon
shooting
Harris County
Harris County Sheriff's Office
crime
An employee of a nail salon was shot Saturday afternoon at a Katy shopping center, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on South Mason Road near Provincial Blvd. The salon is located on the 21900 block of Katy Freeway.

Officials said the condition of the victim is unknown.

Two female suspects fled the scene, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

