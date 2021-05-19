Have you seen these men? Photos released after fatal shooting in which 4-year-old was also shot

HOUSTON – Investigators released photos Tuesday of two men wanted in the shooting death of a man and the wounding of a child last month.
Authorities are trying to identify the men and find them.
On April 26, at approximately 7:19 p.m., Harris County deputies were dispatched to The Palms Apartments, located at 990 Cypress Station Dr., after a man was shot near the parking lot of the complex.
A 4-year-old girl had also been shot. The shooting victim, Devonist Hall, 31, died at the scene.