Have you seen these men? Photos released after fatal shooting in which 4-year-old was also shot

Two stills from the collage of images released by authorities on May 18, 2021.

HOUSTON – Investigators released photos Tuesday of two men wanted in the shooting death of a man and the wounding of a child last month.

Authorities are trying to identify the men and find them.

On April 26, at approximately 7:19 p.m., Harris County deputies were dispatched to The Palms Apartments, located at 990 Cypress Station Dr., after a man was shot near the parking lot of the complex.

A 4-year-old girl had also been shot. The shooting victim, Devonist Hall, 31, died at the scene.

Two stills from the collage of images released by authorities on May 18, 2021. (HCSO)

