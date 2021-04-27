Man killed, child injured after shooting in north Harris County, sheriff says

CYPRESS – A man is dead and a 3-year-old girl was injured following a shooting in Cypress Monday evening, Harris County Sheriff’s office confirmed on Twitter.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 990 block of Cypress Station around 7:18 p.m.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 900 blk of Cypress Station. Preliminary info: two individuals have been shot; one adult male and and one small child (possibly 4). The adult has been confirmed deceased at the scene and the child has been taken hospital by pic.twitter.com/pHmqXJEPYZ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 27, 2021

Deputies said a man was shot to death while he was walking in a parking lot. Deputies said the girl, who was sitting inside a car with her family, was also shot and flown via Life Flight to a hospital in critical condition. Deputies said she is now in stable condition with serious injuries.

Deputies said an investigation revealed that multiple people shot numerous rounds during the incident.

Update to shooting at Cypress Station (Palms at Cypress Station Apts): the child is currently listed in stable condition, with serious injuries. The early investigation has revealed that multiple persons discharged numerous rounds from firearms during this incident. Follow-up https://t.co/VvLH0I6ydr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 27, 2021

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects involved and getting them off the street.

“We’re lucky more people didn’t get shot,” Gonzalez said.