Local News

Man killed, child injured after shooting in north Harris County, sheriff says

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

CYPRESS – A man is dead and a 3-year-old girl was injured following a shooting in Cypress Monday evening, Harris County Sheriff’s office confirmed on Twitter.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 990 block of Cypress Station around 7:18 p.m.

Deputies said a man was shot to death while he was walking in a parking lot. Deputies said the girl, who was sitting inside a car with her family, was also shot and flown via Life Flight to a hospital in critical condition. Deputies said she is now in stable condition with serious injuries.

Deputies said an investigation revealed that multiple people shot numerous rounds during the incident.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects involved and getting them off the street.

“We’re lucky more people didn’t get shot,” Gonzalez said.

