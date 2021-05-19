Deshaun Watson returns to social media amid uncertain future in the courtroom, football field

HOUSTON – Houston Texans player Deshaun Watson has returned to social media for the first time in weeks, posting an Instagram story to his page.

The first video shows Watson running through small hurdles on a field, then being filmed doing what appears to be a throwing exercise, footwork on a field and then a battle rope workout.

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings recently. In court documents filed late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she "reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed." (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The post reads, “Another day in the office with @DeshaunWatson.”

The post -- which will disappear after 24 hours -- shows the star athlete working out in an undisclosed location. It’s also unclear when the video was recorded.

The post comes as news updates have quieted over multiple lawsuits filed against Watson by female massage workers who allege sexual assault and other misconduct by Watson during massage sessions over several months.

Watson’s last Instagram traditional post was for a charity food drive back on March 7.