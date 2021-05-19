Deshaun Watson returns to social media amid uncertain future in the courtroom, football field

HOUSTON – Houston Texans player Deshaun Watson has returned to social media for the first time in weeks, posting an Instagram story to his page.
The first video shows Watson running through small hurdles on a field, then being filmed doing what appears to be a throwing exercise, footwork on a field and then a battle rope workout.
The post reads, “Another day in the office with @DeshaunWatson.”
The post -- which will disappear after 24 hours -- shows the star athlete working out in an undisclosed location. It’s also unclear when the video was recorded.
The post comes as news updates have quieted over multiple lawsuits filed against Watson by female massage workers who allege sexual assault and other misconduct by Watson during massage sessions over several months.
Watson’s last Instagram traditional post was for a charity food drive back on March 7.