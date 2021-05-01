Texans draft Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in 67th overall pick

Fans watch the from the outside of the NFL Draft Theatre during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are planning for life without Deshaun Watson. Houston drafted Stanford quarterback Davis Mills 67th overall in the 3rd round.

Mills threw for 1,508 yards in five starts in 2020. Mills was also a part-time starter in 2019, throwing for 1,960 yards and 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Texans are unsure how their situation with star quarterback Deshaun Watson will be resolved, as all signs have pointed to Watson never taking another snap for the Texans. Houston currently has Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley on the roster at quarterback.

Widely projected to take a defensive player, the Texans are hoping Mills is a mid-round hit and quarterback of the future.