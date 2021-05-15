GALLERY: Nearly 90 arrests made in opening of ‘Go Topless’ Jeep Weekend’ on Bolivar Peninsula, officials say

HOUSTON – The annual ‘Go Topless Jeep Weekend’ has returned this weekend to Galveston County’s Bolivar Peninsula.

So far, there have been 86 arrests in the first 24 hours, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said nine people were charged with driving while intoxicated. While most arrests were related to minor misdemeanor offenses like public intoxication.

Officials said there haven’t been any reports of major incidents.

Jeep Weekend began as a small, unorganized gathering for Jeep enthusiasts but now draws hundreds to Crystal Beach.

Over recent years, the event has gotten so large that Galveston County Sheriff’s Office received extra funds from local county commissioners to bring in help from other agencies to control the crowd.

According to Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 127 people on the Bolivar Peninsula, which marked an uptick in arrest from the previous year. In 2020, two people were also shot.