2 people shot on Bolivar Peninsula during ‘Go Topless’ Jeep Weekend

Published: May 17, 2020, 7:00 am Updated: May 17, 2020, 7:12 am

Just before midnight Saturday, two people were shot at Bolivar Peninsula, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Both were air lifted to area hospitals. Their conditions and ages are unknown.

Officers are searching an unknown shooter. Officials did not release additional details about the shooting.

The incident occurred during ‘Go Topless’ Jeep Weekend, an annual event which began as a small, unorganized gathering for Jeep enthusiasts and has now become a huge event drawing hundreds to Crystal Beach each year.

Law enforcement usually increases its presence to handle the influx of people to the area.

On Friday alone, 48 people were arrested on the Bolivar Peninsula.

Last year, Jeep Weekend concluded with more than 600 calls for service and 305 people booked into the Galveston County Jail, with 120 of those arrests coming from the Bolivar Peninsula alone, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

