PHOTOS: Crowds descend on Crystal Beach during ‘Go Topless’ Jeep Weekend

Published: May 17, 2020, 11:07 am Updated: May 17, 2020, 11:35 am

Crowds descended on Crystal Beach during ‘Go Topless’ Jeep Weekend, an annual event which began as a small, unorganized gathering for Jeep enthusiasts and has now become a huge event drawing hundreds to Bolivar Peninsula each year.

Law enforcement usually increases its presence to handle the influx of people to the area.

On Friday alone, 48 people were arrested on the Bolivar Peninsula. On Saturday night, two people were shot when a fight escalated.

Last year, Jeep Weekend concluded with more than 600 calls for service and 305 people booked into the Galveston County Jail, with 120 of those arrests coming from the Bolivar Peninsula alone, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

