LIST: Here’s a round-up of mask policies for Houston-area school districts

HOUSTON – Many Houston-area school districts are adjusting their mask requirements after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting government entities, such as public schools, from mandating masks.

As the school year is coming to an end, some districts announced plans to drop their mask requirement for students, teachers and staff. While others will make masks optional or have not announced changes.

Districts say they plan to continue to monitor COVID-19 trends, while conditions seem to be improving locally and nationally.

Here is a round-up of the mask policy for local school districts:

Alief ISD

Alief ISD continues to require masks and face coverings in all schools and district facilities.

Alvin ISD

Alvin ISD announced masks will be optional at facilities beginning June 1, according to a press release. Mask wearing will also be optional at outdoor activities effective May 12. This includes graduation ceremonies.

