3 Houston-area school districts to vote on lifting mask mandate

HOUSTON – At least three Houston area school boards – in Friendswood, Magnolia and Tarkington – plan to vote Monday night on whether to remove their mask mandates.

New state guidelines require all students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear masks on school property, unless school boards vote otherwise.

In Magnolia, if approved, the resolution to remove the mask mandate would go into effect on Thursday, April 1.

“This delay will allow teachers sufficient time to receive a vaccine, if they so choose, now that vaccines are available in Texas to teachers as a group,” the resolution read.

In Friendswood, the agenda item calls for the mask mandate to remain in place “to avoid quarantine” and “allow a high percentage of students and staff to remain active in school.”

The language of the Tarkington ISD agenda item reads: “Discuss and consider changes to Tarkington COVID-19 Safety Protocols Plan.”

The language of the resolution was not available.

We will update this story as the school boards cast their votes.