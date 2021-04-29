Face mask policy and other changes coming to the Lamar CISD coronavirus plan

ROSENBURG, Texas – The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District has announced updates to its coronavirus plans now that vaccines are more widespread and conditions seem to be improving.

According to a release by the district, Lamar CISD is planning to resume normal operations on June 1. The district also said all COVID-19 protocols will end and face masks or coverings will no longer be a requirement. This includes all 2021 school-related activities such as summer school and summer athletic camps.

Students will also return to in-person learning once the 2020-2021 school year comes to a close.

“With the upcoming school year four months away, we are still determining what virtual learning options may be available,” the district said. “Based on current law, the District would not receive state funding for a virtual education option unless the Texas Education Agency extends the current waiver or legislation passes this session to provide state funding to school districts to offer a virtual education option.”

The district said based on the uncertainty and the improving conditions, it does not anticipate having virtual learning as an option for pre-K through 12th-grade students in the 2021-2022 school year.

However, the district did say that the option may be available for a “limited number of students who have exhibited success online.”

Despite the lifting of the coronavirus protocols, the district said cleaning and disinfecting procedures will still remain in place.

Visit the Lamar CISD website for the latest information.