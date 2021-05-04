How to stop X-rated (and other types) of spam texts

HOUSTON – It’s like an attack from an unknown invader. Unwanted spam text messages being mass-mailed to our cellphones from people we don’t know. The messages are everything from free gifts, miracle medical cures, or even shocking x-rated messages. The messages are even showing up on kid’s gaming devices. KPRC 2 Investigates is looking into the problem and have the steps you can take to help make it stop.

“Basically, they want to give people what they’re looking for, whether that’s porn or you know a fast track to a (COVID-19) vaccine, they just want people to click. They’re not really differentiating who they send them to. Whether that’s your kids, whether it’s your grandma,” Bree Fowler, senior tech editor at Consumer Reports Magazine.

Cybercriminals are trying to entice you to click on a link that then allows them to install spyware on your phone, and then take what they want.

“Everything is at stake, whether it’s your personal logins to emails, your credit card information, your personal data, anytime you click on one of these links you’re potentially putting that at risk,” said Fowler.

Federico Cavatore is the owner of the popular Cavatore Italian Restaurant in the Heights. He’s also a father with two young boys who worries about his kids seeing these text messages and opening them.

“And yes, they know mommy and daddy’s passcode and they get into our phones when we are not looking and they can open up things and hit that link,” said Cavatore. “And you might not even know it’s happening until you realize your credit’s been compromised.”

How can you stop spam messages?

KPRC2 Investigates has five steps you can take right now to stop spam messages on your devices.

