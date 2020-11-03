Are you being tracked right now? Probably.

Who is tracking you online? You might be surprised to learn that even if you think you are blocking companies from seeing your information - they probably still are. From your health data to places you drive, what is being done with this information? How can you protect yourself?

What is cyber tracking?

Cyber tracking is when companies (websites, apps) track certain things about you so they can target advertisements for you.

“The reason why is they want to know what you are buying so they can create advertisements for you when you go to other websites,” explains Devyn Allen, Senior at Prairie View A&M University.

You may notice if you search up something like “running shoes” you will later see ads for running shoes popping up on websites you visit. But, these companies are tracking more than just your search history. In some cases, they are tracking your health data, location, and everything you type all of the time. Are you OK with that?

Cybersecurity Research Center

The issue of cybersecurity is so important, there are entire college programs focused on it. Prairie View A&M (PVAMU) is home to the Cybersecurity Research Center.

“We have courses that teach the students how to tackle this problem,” said Dr. Shuman Alam, research scientist, and principal investigator.

The team just received a $300,000 grant from the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide students more opportunities to learn about cybersecurity. Several team members from PVAMU are working together to offer these classes to students. We went to the experts to find out more about cyber tracking and your phones and computers.

People are surprised to learn what is being shared

We teamed up with one senior student, Devyn Allen, to talk with people about what they have tracking them right now. Devyn interned at Google and Apple and has earned high honors for his work at PVAM. What we found, might surprise you. Many people thought they were blocking trackers but they were not. Others were surprised to learn just how much information about them is really being shared all of the time.

What do I need to know about cyber tracking?

On Nov. 6 on KPRC 2 News at 6 p.m., KPRC 2 Investigator Bill Spencer looks into cyber tracking. Is your phone really listening to you? Are they keeping track of where you are driving? How can you stop this from happening? We will have everything you need to know to protect your privacy.