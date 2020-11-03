71ºF

Are you being tracked right now? Probably.

Bill Spencer, Investigative Reporter

Andrea Slaydon, Producer

Tags: cyber tracking, phone tracking, location tracking, is my phone tracking me
In this June 22, 2018, photo, Skydio head of marketing Patrick Stahl holds his phone showing videography intern Henry Belcaster on the screen as they demonstrate using an R1 flying camera drone in Redwood City, Calif. Skateboarders, surfers and YouTube stars used to be the target customers for California drone startup Skydio, which builds sophisticated self-flying machines that can follow people around and capture their best moves on video. Now it's police officers and soldiers getting equipped with the pricey drones. U.S. political and security concerns about the world's dominant consumer drone-maker, China-based DJI, have opened the door for Skydio and other companies to pitch their drones for government and business customers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Who is tracking you online? You might be surprised to learn that even if you think you are blocking companies from seeing your information - they probably still are. From your health data to places you drive, what is being done with this information? How can you protect yourself?

What is cyber tracking?

Cyber tracking is when companies (websites, apps) track certain things about you so they can target advertisements for you.

“The reason why is they want to know what you are buying so they can create advertisements for you when you go to other websites,” explains Devyn Allen, Senior at Prairie View A&M University.

You may notice if you search up something like “running shoes” you will later see ads for running shoes popping up on websites you visit. But, these companies are tracking more than just your search history. In some cases, they are tracking your health data, location, and everything you type all of the time. Are you OK with that?

Cybersecurity Research Center

The issue of cybersecurity is so important, there are entire college programs focused on it. Prairie View A&M (PVAMU) is home to the Cybersecurity Research Center.

“We have courses that teach the students how to tackle this problem,” said Dr. Shuman Alam, research scientist, and principal investigator.

The team just received a $300,000 grant from the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide students more opportunities to learn about cybersecurity. Several team members from PVAMU are working together to offer these classes to students. We went to the experts to find out more about cyber tracking and your phones and computers.

People are surprised to learn what is being shared

We teamed up with one senior student, Devyn Allen, to talk with people about what they have tracking them right now. Devyn interned at Google and Apple and has earned high honors for his work at PVAM. What we found, might surprise you. Many people thought they were blocking trackers but they were not. Others were surprised to learn just how much information about them is really being shared all of the time.

What do I need to know about cyber tracking?

On Nov. 6 on KPRC 2 News at 6 p.m., KPRC 2 Investigator Bill Spencer looks into cyber tracking. Is your phone really listening to you? Are they keeping track of where you are driving? How can you stop this from happening? We will have everything you need to know to protect your privacy.

