‘The car exploded’: 911 calls reveal chilling details of what neighbors saw, heard after fiery Tesla crash near The Woodlands

The Woodlands – KPRC 2 obtained the 911 calls from the night a Tesla Model S crashed into a tree in the Carlton Woods subdivision in Spring near The Woodlands.

The incident happened the night of April 17. Reports said there were two passengers in the car. Officials continue the investigation as investigators and Tesla work to officially determine whether there was a driver behind the wheel during the time of the crash.

“We heard kind of a ‘boom,’ and we looked outside, and here it is, and the flames are getting larger and larger,” one caller said to a 911 dispatcher.

“It’s spreading rapidly! It’s across the street!” another caller said. “It is raining little pieces of fire on my driveway as we speak.”

“Fire dispatch. What is the address of your emergency?” was a phrase said plenty of times the night a Tesla Model S crashed into a tree.

“It is burning rapidly--it is a treed lot,” said one neighbor at the Carlton Woods subdivision.

Neighbors watched as trees caught fire not too far from their homes.

“It looks like a car crashed into a tree. The car’s exploded! And the trees are all on fire, and the car is on fire,” another neighbor told a dispatcher.

