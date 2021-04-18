2 men dead after fiery Tesla crash in Spring, officials say

HOUSTON – Two men are dead after a Tesla traveling in Spring crashed into a tree.

The crash happened in the Carlton Woods subdivision near the Woodlands. The car burst into flames after hitting a tree near Hammock Dunes Place.

There was a person in the passenger seat of the front of the car and in the passenger seat rear of the car.

KPRC 2 is trying to determine whether the vehicle may have been in automatic driving mode due to the victims’ seating, but that information is not available yet.

Authorities said they used 23,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames because the vehicle’s batteries kept reigniting.

Haris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies said the vehicle failed to negotiate a cul-de-sac turn, ran off the road and hit the tree.

Authorities will perform autopsies on both men.