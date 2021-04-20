Legislation honoring Vanessa Guillen introduced in Austin

Lawmakers and advocates discuss the introduction of bills in honor of Spc. Vanessa Guillen during a news conference in Austin on April 20, 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas – Legislation aimed at honoring a Houston soldier who was killed while stationed at Fort Hood is being introduced by state lawmakers Tuesday.

The laws call for accountability reforms in the military chain of command in light of the circumstances surrounding 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s death.

April marks a year since Guillen disappeared. After months of searching, her remains were found in a shallow grave near Fort Hood.

Investigators have said Guillen was killed by a fellow soldier. The suspect in Guillen’s death killed himself as police moved in to arrest him.

The bills would also name a highway in Guillen’s honor and designate Sept. 30 as Vanessa Guillen Day in Texas.

On Monday, an access gate at Fort Hood was named in honor of Guillen.

There are several events planned this week to remember Guillen. A list of those events can be found here.