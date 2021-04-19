Attorneys for Deshaun Watson file answers to lawsuits filed against him

Legal filing could reveal identities of women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, attorney says

HOUSTON – Attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have filed a response in at least one of the 22 civil cases filed against the football star.

In a court document filed Monday morning, attorney Rusty Hardin, who is representing Watson, wrote that his legal team has already uncovered evidence that numerous allegations in this onslaught of cases are simply not true or accurate.

The nearly two dozen lawsuits filed since mid-March accuse Watson of sexual misconduct during massages.

Originally, all of the cases were filed under the name Jane Doe, but in the last several days, attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all of the accusers, amended his petitions to include the names of the plaintiffs after a judge ordered him to do so in some of the cases.

In this latest following Hardin said:

Eight plaintiffs bragged about, praised and were excited about massaging Mr. Watson.

Seven plaintiffs willingly worked or offered to work with Mr. Watson after their alleged incidents.

Three plaintiffs lied about the number of sessions.

Three plaintiffs lied about their alleged trauma and resulting harm.

Five plaintiffs told others they wanted to get money out of Mr. Watson

Five plaintiffs have scrubbed or entirely deleted their social media accounts.

“It was not until the plaintiffs saw an opportunity for a money grab that they changed their stories to convert therapy sessions they bragged about to friends and family to something nefarious,” Hardin wrote in the response.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Tony Buzbee for comment but has not heard back.

“From the moment Tony Buzbee filed the first of these almost two-dozen lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, I have consistently pointed out that this litigation did not begin in earnest until Rusty Hardin had the opportunity to learn the identity of his client’s accusers and to subject their allegations to the meaningful adversarial testing due process and fundamental fairness require,” said KPRC 2 legal analyst Brian Wice. “Mr. Hardin’s answers are a critical and essential first step in crafting a legal and factual narrative that begins to level the playing field for Deshaun Watson in both the court of law and the court of public opinion.”

This developing story will be upated.