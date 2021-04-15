5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, April 15

A demonstrator reacts along a perimeter fence guarded by police during a protest decrying the shooting death of Daunte Wright, while also holding a rendering of George Floyd, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

1. HCSO says deputy fatally shoots man suffering from mental health crisis after refusing to drop knife

The family of 46-year-old Marcelo Garcia is grieving his death.

Garcia’s family said he was having a mental health crisis at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at his home in northeast Harris County on Wednesday.

Garcia’s wife, Luciana, said she called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and requested their mental health unit but, according to HCSO, they were on another call.

A deputy arrived at the scene and, according to the Sheriff’s Office, was met at the front door by Garcia who was holding a knife and walking towards him.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy gave Garcia commands to put down the knife, but he refused. The deputy then tried tasing Garcia but it was ineffective and eventually, he pulled out his gun and fired.

2. George Floyd’s family braces for verdict, 1-year anniversary of his death

Floyd’s older sister, LaTonya Floyd, said watching the trial, especially this week’s presentation by Derek Chauvin’s defense team has been difficult.

With a verdict near and the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death next month, the family said it will be a tough time but they remain hopeful.

“That’s going to be painful, just the thought of that date May 25, and then my mother is May 30th. With the verdict coming up I think it’s going to be a happy May, it’s going to be painful in our hearts but it’s going to be a happy May. I think we’re going to get justice,” she said.

3. Houston family of Daunte Wright wants charges against Minnesota officer upgraded

Houston relatives of Duante Wright said the officer that shot him should have been charged with murder.

Elaine Walls is mourning the death of her maternal great-grandson Daunte Wright. Walls said it’s been a while since he last visited her in Texas. Now, Walls is planning to fly to Minnesota to support family members there.

The 20-year-old Black Minnesota man was fatally shot during a traffic stop Sunday by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who has since resigned, has been booked in jail and charged with second-degree manslaughter for Daunte’s death.

“I just think she should be charged with murder,” said Walls. “You know? That was murder. She’s all in the car with him and shot him straight in the chest. That’s murder.”

4. Las Vegas Sands launches multimillion-dollar ad campaign to push for casinos in Texas

The gaming empire Las Vegas Sands is launching a multimillion-dollar advertising blitz to build support for its campaign to bring casinos to Texas.

The company will begin airing TV and radio ads Thursday in the state’s biggest markets, according to an announcement first shared with The Texas Tribune. The news of the ads comes the same day that a state House committee was set to review proposals expanding gambling in Texas, including one being backed by Las Vegas Sands.

The ads tell Texans that “billions of tourism and gambling dollars” leave the state every year for neighboring states that allow more gaming.

5. Galveston port director asks Abbott for help to get CDC cruise ban lifted

Rodger Rees, the director of the Port of Galveston, has asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for his help in pressuring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lift its moratorium on cruises by the summer.

In an open letter, Rees, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Cruise Lines International Association and major cruise lines plead with the CDC to lift the ban that was issued in October. They say the prohibition has put the U.S. cruise industry in limbo.

According to the letter, the CDC has taken no action amid falling COVID case numbers in the U.S., millions of Americans being vaccinated and cruises resuming in other places around the world. The letter also said that cruise ports and cruise lines have put measures in place for safe, sustainable trips.

