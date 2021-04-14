Have you seen him? Houston gang member added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added a Houston man to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

A cash reward of up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to the capture of Jaime Alanis, 37.

Authorities said Alanis is wanted for robbery and a parole violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Alanis, who is affiliated with the Tango Blast Houstone gang, has been wanted since July 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Houston. He also has ties to the Rio Grande Valley. In 2013, Alanis was convicted in Harris County of homicide/manslaughter and assault. Authorities said he was given two concurrent 10-year sentences in a TDCJ prison.

Alanis is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, both arms, and legs. For more information, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

Tipsters can provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous and will be provided a tip number instead of using a name, authorities said.