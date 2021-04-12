Family of Miguel Vasquez hoping for justice, closure after he was murdered at Dave and Buster’s on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON – Miguel Vasquez was a husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend that was taken too soon.

“He was happy. He was a family man. His house was his priority. He was happy with his children,” his wife Denia said.

Miguel and Denia were married for 14 years. She said the past week has been rough.

“Life can change in a moment,” she said.

Miguel was murdered on April 4, 2021. Police say he was walking out of the Dave & Buster’s on the Katy Freeway with his 10-year-old daughter when he was robbed at gunpoint.

Miguel’s daughter witnessed the horrible incident.

“They didn’t have a heart or care that she was there,” Denia said.

His niece Jacqueline Alcantara says the violence needs to stop.

“They could have taken anything... his chain, but they robbed him from us,” Alcantara said.

Tragedy has already struck the Vasquez family, four years ago, Miguel’s brother Elezar Vasquez was kidnapped and murdered.

“Our families have had it rough,” Alcantara said.

Miguel’s little girl helped police draw a sketch of the man detectives believe shot and killed Vasquez. He has a skinny build and brown eyes.

Surveillance video captured the man leaving the scene.

“He needs to be off the streets, and I hope somebody comes forward,” Alcantara said.

The family is hoping someone knows something about the senseless shooting.

“We need justice. My uncle needs justice,” Alcantara said.

Miguel was laid to rest on Saturday.

Denia says Miguel was the sole provider for his family. Now, she has to be the mother and father and take care of their two children.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help with bills and their children’s education.

Anyone with any information is urged to call HPD’s homicide division or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.