Domino’s Pizza to offer robot delivery options in Houston area

HOUSTON – The future is here. Your pizza delivery driver is now a robot.

Domino’s Pizza has partnered with robotics company Nuro to offer driverless delivery by its autonomous car, the R2 robot.

According to CNBC, the R2 robot is the first completely autonomous on-road delivery vehicle without any occupants to receive regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The pilot program using Nuro’s R2 robot will take off this week in the Houston area.

Customers ordering from Domino’s, located at 3209 Houston Ave., will be able to place a prepaid order online for delivery and have the option to have Nuro’s R2 robot drop off their pizza if their order falls within certain days and times, CNBC reports.

Upon the bot’s arrival at the delivery location, customers will be required to enter a unique PIN on its touch screen before the vehicle doors will open in order for the pizza to be retrieved.

According to CNBC, a Domino’s spokeswoman said the company doesn’t have an end date for the pilot program yet.

