22 lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be consolidated, presented to 1 judge

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has learned that all 22 civil lawsuits filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been consolidated and for pre-trial discovery will go in front of one judge.

Since mid-March, more than two dozen massage therapists have accused Watson of sexual misconduct during their sessions with him.

In most cases, the women claim that the 25-year-old contacted them via Instagram to set up a massage, but during the massage, he wanted more.

Attorney Tony Buzbee says he is representing all of the women and filed all their lawsuits under the name “Jane Doe.” Last week, Buzbee released the names of two of the women during a news conference, in which one of Watson’s accusers spoke to a room full of reporters.

On Friday, a judge ordered Buzbee to release the names of additional women.

Ad

With the cases now being consolidated, Buzbee will likely need to release the names of all of Watson’s accusers.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, admitted during a news conference Friday, that there may have been consensual relations between Watson and some of the therapists, but Watson did not force any woman to do anything they didn’t want to do.

The NFL and the Houston Police Department are also investigating the allegations against Deshaun Watson.